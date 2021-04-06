Analysis: Baylor's strengths shine in title-game blowout

NOAH TRISTER
·3 min read
  • Baylor guard Mark Vital (11) shoots over Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert (24) during the second half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
  • Baylor forward Flo Thamba fights for a loose ball with Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
1 / 2

NCAA Final Four Baylor Gonzaga Basketball

Baylor guard Mark Vital (11) shoots over Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert (24) during the second half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

You could have turned off the national championship after about three minutes and had a good idea how the game went.

On Baylor's first possession, Mark Vital missed a shot, got his own rebound, missed again, got his own rebound again — and eventually Davion Mitchell made a jumper. The next time the Bears had the ball, Vital got another offensive rebound, which led to another basket. Then Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs turned the ball over with a charging foul, and Mitchell made a 3-pointer.

If you looked at Baylor's statistical profile, there were three factors in particular that stood out as elite — 3-point shooting, offensive rebounding and the ability to force turnovers. All of that was on display from the very beginning Monday night, and Gonzaga simply looked overwhelmed.

At the beginning of this tournament, there were some questions — Oops! — about Baylor's ability to impose its will defensively. Even after the win over Gonzaga, the Bears ended up 22nd in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to kenpom.com. That's good but not great.

But one thing the Bears absolutely did do well on defense was force turnovers. Their defense finished the season ranked No. 4 in turnover percentage. If they could force enough turnovers in the title game, they could avoid becoming the latest team to be carved up by Gonzaga's excellent offense.

They forced 14 while committing only nine.

That was just part of the story. Gonzaga actually shot 51% from the field while Baylor shot 45% — yet the Bears won by 16 in a game that was never all that close. Baylor finished with 67 field goal attempts to 49 for Gonzaga, which helped offset that disadvantage in shooting accuracy.

The turnovers were part of what gave the Bears those extra opportunities. Rebounding may have been a bigger factor. Baylor finished fifth in the country in offensive rebounding percentage, but Gonzaga ended up 31st in defensive rebounding percentage. It could have been a real battle on the boards — but instead it was a rout.

Baylor finished with 16 offensive rebounds. Gonzaga had only 17 defensive rebounds. Essentially, when the Bears missed a shot, they had about a 50-50 chance of getting the ball back anyway.

Finally, the 3-point line worked in Baylor's favor. That wasn't a surprise, but it wasn't necessarily a given.

The 3-point revolution in basketball is based on the idea that if a player shoots 40% from 3-point range, that's the equivalent of shooting 60% on 2-pointers. Gonzaga turned that notion on its head a bit this season by shooting better than 60% on 2s fairly often. The Bulldogs were the nation's top team in 2-point shooting percentage — that included a 71% showing against UCLA in the semifinals and 76% against Creighton in the Sweet 16.

Even on this disappointing night, Gonzaga shot 62.5% inside the arc. But because of all the extra attempts, Baylor made just as many 2-point baskets (20) as the Bulldogs. And when it came to 3s, it wasn't much of a contest.

Baylor finished the season as the nation's top team in 3-point shooting percentage. The Bears shot 10 of 23 beyond the arc in the title game, while Gonzaga went 5 of 17 — a bit of an off night. Given everything else that was going wrong, the Bulldogs didn't need that.

There were times when Gonzaga showed how it reached this point. The Bulldogs outscored Baylor 40-30 in the paint and certainly created their share of easy baskets. But Gonzaga's advantage inside the arc felt inconsequential when the Bears were making more 3s, forcing more turnovers and dominating the boards.

Baylor won the title by showing off all of its biggest strengths — and Gonzaga couldn't do much to prevent it.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Recommended Stories

  • Opinion: Baylor's Scott Drew is forever a national champion; his doubters look foolish

    After an 86-70 evisceration of Gonzaga, any narrative that previously knocked coach Scott Drew for the work he’d done at Baylor looked awfully silly.

  • Why Baylor's transfer-heavy formula offers glimpse of the future

    In a reflection of today’s college basketball landscape, Baylor might be the most transfer-reliant championship team in the sport’s history.

  • Philippines' defence chief says China intends to occupy more South China Sea areas

    The Philippines' defence chief said on Sunday China was looking to occupy more areas in the South China Sea, citing the continued presence of Chinese vessels that Manila believes are manned by militias in disputed parts of the strategic waterway. "The continued presence of Chinese maritime militias in the area reveals their intent to further occupy (areas) in the West Philippine Sea," Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement, using the local name for the South China Sea. It was the second hostile statement by Lorenzana in two days as he repeated calls by the Philippines for the Chinese boats to leave Whitsun Reef, which Manila calls the Julian Felipe Reef, located within its 200-mile exclusive economic zone.

  • It's too early to lose hope in Mets bullpen, no matter what your instincts tell you

    It was all going so well through seven innings and considering the Mets (almost) never lose their season opener, a win felt all but certain -- to a glass half-full guy, anyway.

  • Predictions for the Baylor-Gonzaga championship game in the men's NCAA Tournament

    It all comes down to Baylor and Gonzaga. Two No. 1 seeds will meet for the men's basketball national title. Our experts make their picks for the game.

  • The Latest: Baylor 1st national title denies Zags perfection

    Baylor is on top of the college basketball world, winning its first national championship while denying perfection for Gonzaga. All-American guard Jared Butler had 22 points and seven assists for the Bears in 86-70 victory Monday night. MaCio Teague had 19 points and Davion Mitchell 15 for the Bears.

  • EXPLAINER: Was officer's knee on Floyd's neck authorized?

    A critical factor for jurors to consider at a former Minneapolis police officer's trial in George Floyd's death is whether he violated the department's policy on neck restraints when he knelt on Floyd's neck. The Minneapolis Police Department banned all forms of neck restraints and chokeholds weeks after Floyd's death, but at the time of his May 25 arrest by Derek Chauvin and other officers, certain neck restraints were permitted — provided certain guidelines and conditions were followed.

  • Gaetz says he won't resign over 'false' sex allegations

    Rep. Matt Gaetz said he will not leave Congress and denied that he “slept with” an underage girl, suggesting that accusations against him stem from political foes angry that he “loathes the swamp.” The Florida Republican, starting his fifth year in Congress, has been battling to preserve his political career since reports last week that he is under federal investigation for possible sex crimes. In a column Monday in the Washington Examiner, a conservative news outlet, Gaetz predicted that “some of my feckless colleagues in Congress" will call for him to step down.

  • Gonzaga's nightmare title game shows difficulty in going undefeated

    The NCAA tournament is determined by matchups, but Gonzaga wasn't up for this one. “Being undefeated or us having lost eight games, it wouldn't have mattered.”

  • The Rush: Baylor wins first NCAA title, the Jets trade Darnold & the Rangers pretend there’s no pandemic

    Baylor ended Gonzaga’s undefeated run by blasting them in the NCAA final, the Jets ship their starting QB to the NFC and the Rangers fill their stadium for opening day in Texas. 

  • Baylor ends Gonzaga's undefeated bid, wins program's first national title

    SportsPulse: By ending Gonzaga's historic undefeated season, Baylor made history itself. Mackenzie Salmon details how the Bears won their first national title.

  • Baylor defeats Gonzaga in 2021 men's NCAA championship game: Final score, real-time updates

    The 2021 men's NCAA Tournament championship game features Gonzaga vs. Baylor to cap off March Madness. Follow along for the latest updates.

  • NCAA March Madness betting: Bettor wins $495K on Baylor moneyline bet

    Baylor dominated Gonzaga for all 40 minutes en route to a commanding — and surprising — 86-70 victory.

  • Eddie Alvarez: Eventual ONE title would make me best lightweight in history

    Eddie Alvarez came to ONE Championship with a big goal, no doubt. A win Wednesday could put him back on the cusp of it.

  • NBA roundup: Trae Young, Hawks outlast Spurs in 2OT

    Trae Young was nearly unstoppable at the end of the game, scoring 15 of his 28 points in the two overtime periods, and Danilo Gallinari canned a clutch late 3-pointer as the Atlanta Hawks outlasted the host San Antonio Spurs 134-129 in a double-overtime thriller on Thursday. Young also had seven points in the fourth quarter and racked up 12 assists overall. Clint Capela and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 28 points each for the Hawks, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

  • Texas Governor Abbott declines Rangers' first pitch invite amid All-Star Game controversy

    MLB's announcement on Friday marked one of the most high-profile reactions after Georgia last month strengthened identification requirements for absentee ballots, shortened early voting periods for runoffs and made it a crime to offer food and water to voters waiting in line. The voting law, which Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp endorsed, faces legal challenges from civil rights groups and others who say it aims to suppress voting among Black people and other racial minorities, who tend to vote Democratic. Abbott, who is also a Republican, said in an open letter to the Texas Rangers that he would "not participate in an event held by MLB" and that the state would not "seek to host the All-Star Game or any other MLB special events."

  • Hall, Palmieri, Granlund may get moved by NHL trade deadline

    The NHL trade deadline is less than a week away and teams willing to deal have some potentially intriguing options. Most franchises might be idle or severely limited because 18 teams have $1 million or less of salary cap space available, and the ceiling for what they can spend will not go up next season. In most if not all cases, the traded players will leave teams with little hope of hoisting the Stanley Cup to franchises with a shot to contend for the coveted prize.

  • Next Gen car set for two-day tire test at Darlington

    NASCAR’s Next Gen car gets on track for a second consecutive week as Tyler Reddick takes the wheel for Goodyear tire testing Tuesday and Wednesday at Darlington Raceway. This week’s test marks the first appearance at the historic South Carolina track for the Next Gen model, which is scheduled for its official competition debut in […]

  • Ryan Day defends Justin Fields amid 'reckless' work ethic questions by claiming opt-outs don't love football

    Justin Fields pushed the Big Ten to play football, then played through a rib injury in the College Football Playoff.

  • Andreescu refuses to let injuries define her career

    She exited the year's first Grand Slam in the second round and followed it up with a semi-final run at a WTA event at Melbourne Park before withdrawing from tournaments in Adelaide, Doha and Dubai with a leg issue.