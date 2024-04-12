Analysis: Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 West Ham

[Getty Images]

David Moyes' strategy was evident from the off. West Ham were content to sit deep, frustrate their hosts and look to break when the opportunity arose.

They so nearly executed it to perfection, with Bayer Leverkusen failing to create any clear chances in the first hour or more.

"We'd like to have played more attacking. The players did a brilliant job with the structure," Moyes said.

"But we played against a Champions League side and we're not quite at that level."

Ultimately, though, the pressure told and the Hammers must now end the German side's unbeaten run - and do it in some style - to progress.

That Michail Antonio was a nuisance throughout and caused defender Jonathan Tah plenty of problems will give them encouragement, while getting Jarrod Bowen back fit for the second leg would also be a huge boon.

Even more so given they will be without Emerson Palmieri and, crucially, Lucas Paqueta through suspension after they were yellow carded.

"We have to recognise what we're playing against," Moyes said. "We'll have to do exceptionally well to get that result."

West Ham overturned a first-leg deficit to beat German opposition handsomely in the last round.

A repeat will take some doing but all is not lost - and if they can score the first goal at London Stadium next week, belief will soon return to a Hammers side that is increasingly savvy in European competition.