Analysis: Backa Topola 0-1 West Ham: Analysis

By Callum Matthews, BBC Sport

West Ham have had plenty of famous European nights in the past two seasons.

Despite Tomas Soucek's late winner - his fifth goal in five games for club and country - this will not go as another.

The Hammers' display was turgid, possibly down to the seven changes that David Moyes made from Saturday's 2-1 win at Burnley in the Premier League.

They were slow and ponderous in possession, only having one shot on target until the late winner.

Moyes gave opportunities to Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals from the off, but both were disappointing, with substitute Danny Ings saw his goal drought extend to 24 games.

Maxwel Cornet was another introduction off the bench, and his cross for the winner was delightful, and he, and Moyes, will be hoping this is a moment that sparks his West Ham career.

With nine more games, across three competitions, to come before the end of the calendar year Moyes' squad is going to be tested and he's going to need senior players to step up, particularly while Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio are unavailable.