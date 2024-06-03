Analysis: Austin Cindric's upset win adds another jolt to playoff picture

Heading into Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway, Team Penske’s Austin Cindric ranked 20th in the regular-season points. Even then, Racing Insights projected the 2022 Daytona 500 champion to have just a 5.66% chance of advancing to this year’s playoffs.

Bracket busted?

Cindric stormed into Victory Lane on Sunday afternoon at Gateway, snapping an 85-race winless drought after teammate Ryan Blaney ran out of gas one lap too early. With that snagged checkered flag comes a berth in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs field, propelling the No. 2 Ford firmly into the postseason.

Some familiar faces have already won their way in: Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski (who snapped a 110-race drought by winning at Darlington). But more curious for the time being are those on the outside looking in.

Kyle Larson currently is ineligible for the NASCAR Playoffs after the 2021 Cup champion missed the Coca-Cola 600 on May 26 to make his inaugural Indianapolis 500 appearance. Larson’s provisional absence takes him out of the current postseason equation, despite earning two wins so far this year and leaving Gateway sitting second in the regular-season standings, 21 points back of points leader Denny Hamlin. Hendrick Motorsports has requested a playoff waiver from NASCAR, which, if granted, would restore Larson’s postseason eligibility.

Farther back without a guaranteed spot in the playoffs sits Kyle Busch, a two-time champion who currently resides in 17th place in the regular-season standings and outside the provisional points bracket. Busch needed a solid points day at Gateway — the site of his most recent win — and was on pace for such inside the top 10. But contact with Larson on the final lap of Stage 2 sent Busch into the SAFER barrier instead, sending the No. 8 Chevrolet to the garage for Busch’s first DNF of 2024.

Busch left the St. Louis area with just two points earned, continuing a frustrating stretch of races that’s left him 15th or worse in the final race rundowns in four of the past six events.

Joey Logano is also starting to round into form — and it’s about time for the No. 22 Team Penske Ford. Another two-time Cup champ, Logano won the exhibition NASCAR All-Star Race on May 19 and turned in a fifth-place finish Sunday at Gateway, only his second top five of 2024 and first since a runner-up effort in March at Richmond Raceway. On Saturday, he said, “We don’t have any mulligans left at this point,” which is quite true: Logano sits 16th in points but one spot outside the provisional playoff standings, four points behind Stewart-Haas Racing’s Chase Briscoe.

That brings us back to the potential surprises that are provisionally safe — namely, drivers like Cindric and Trackhouse Racing’s Daniel Suárez, both locked in thanks to respective victories at Gateway and Atlanta Motor Speedway. Through a combined 30 starts this year (15 for each), the duo has a combined four top fives — two each, which serve as their only top 10s of the year as well. But their wins absolve any issues in consistency, propelling them into the postseason.

Those currently in on points but still sitting winless are Martin Truex Jr. (+136 points to the elimination line per Racing Insights), Ty Gibbs (+111), Alex Bowman (+63), Ross Chastain (+63), Blaney (+51), Bubba Wallace (+17), Chris Buescher (+14) and Briscoe (+4). With nearly a full race’s worth of points ahead of the separation line (and 11 races away from the postseason), Blaney should be safe. But if the next handful of weeks go awry, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion could find himself cursing the Gateway outcome even more than he already is.

Plenty can change over the next three months as the playoffs loom. But positions to compete for the 2024 title are already dwindling.

And for those on the tail end of that elimination line? An Austin Cindric win may have been your worst nightmare come true.