Analysis: Aston Villa 3-1 Bournemouth

[Reuters]

After a run of five games unbeaten, including four wins to pull clear of any relegation danger, Bournemouth's season is in danger of fizzling out.

But another campaign in the top-flight is assured and that's a positive for the south coast side, who failed to win any of their opening nine games of the term under new boss Andoni Iraola.

They have still got something to play for with a further five points sealing their highest-ever haul in the Premier League.

However, any more performances like the one at Villa Park will not yield anything other than defeats for what remains.

There's was a feeling that Villa would be leggy after playing 120 minutes and going through a penalty shootout in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, but Bournemouth allowed the hosts to control the game and play at their own pace.

The Cherries did break the deadlock when Dominic Solanke scored from the penalty spot, taking his season tally to 18, after Milos Kerkez had been fouled by Matty Cash in the box.

Iraola's side failed to kick on, though, with Villa levelling on the stroke of half-time and going on to show their quality with two additional goals in the second half.

The club has undoubtedly moved on under Iraola's stewardship, picking up more points and scoring more goals than last season with five games still left to play.