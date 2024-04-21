Analysis: Aston Villa 3-1 Bournemouth

[PA Media]

After a dramatic Thursday night, which saw Villa play 120 minutes before beating Lille on penalties in the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League, there were concerns over what state the players would be in physically and emotionally for the visit of Bournemouth.

But Villa fans would have felt comforted by the way their side started the game, dominating possession and creeping up the field regularly, although they didn't create any clear cut chances.

Bournemouth did pose a threat on the counter and one of those attacks led to the opening goal when Milos Kerkez was fouled by Matty Cash and referee Tim Robinson awarded a penalty.

Dominic Solanke made no mistake from 12 yards to get the visitors in front.

Villa continued to look good on the eye and, with their first shot on target, got back on level terms on the stroke of half-time via Morgan Rogers.

There were absolutely no signs of fatigue as Villa emerged for the second half and, lead by striker Ollie Watkins, they pressed on with intent.

Watkins laid on the assist for Moussa Diaby to get Villa in front and the England striker repeated that feat when Leon Bailey grabbed the third.

The win keeps Villa fourth but moves them six points clear of Tottenham, who have played two games fewer.

Villa are in action again, hosting Chelsea on Saturday, and could pull nine points clear of Spurs prior to Sunday's north London derby against Arsenal.