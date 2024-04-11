Analysis: Aston Villa 2-1 Lille

[Getty Images]

Aston Villa sealed a narrow advantage over Lille in the first leg of their Europa Conference League tie.

Ollie Watkins led from the front once more as he opened the scoring at Villa Park, heading in from a John McGinn corner.

Watkins has now scored 25 goals in all competitions for Villa this season and continues to make his case to be part of Gareth Southgate's squad for the Euros this summer.

Unai Emery, marking his 1,000th game as a manager, will be disappointed that Villa failed to keep a clean sheet after they conceded with six minutes remaining when Bafode Diakite flicked in a header from Angel Gomes' cross.

However, Villa are in control of the tie as they look to win their first European trophy since 1982.

Before the second leg next Thursday (17:45 BST), it is just the small matter of a trip to the Emirates to face title-chasing Arsenal.