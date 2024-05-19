Analysis: Arsenal 2-1 Everton

In a season where it has felt for Everton fans like them against the world, a controversial VAR decision is perhaps the most appropriate note to end on.

Referee Michael Oliver choosing to disregard the VAR advice to disallow Kai Havertz's winner for a handball in the build-up did not go down well with Everton.

Sean Dyche was furious, perhaps partly due to the decision and in part because it meant his side got nothing from a fine, fighting performance in London.

Everton more than played their part in the day's drama, defending well against Arsenal's dominance of possession before grabbing the opening goal.

Jordan Pickford was in top form, although a few hairy moments between him and Jarrad Branthwaite may give England fans pause for thought ahead of the Euros.

But amid the takeover uncertainty and continued financial worries, there is a spirit and identity to Everton which should provide hope for 2024-25.