Analysis: Arsenal 2-0 Luton

[Reuters]

And then there were eight.

Arsenal returned to the top of the table with eight games remaining after a comfortable win over Luton on a night Mikel Arteta was able to give some of his fringe players a run out.

Reiss Nelson, Emile Smith Rowe and Thomas Partey all started as Arsenal made five starting XI changes from their 0-0 draw with Manchester City last time out - their most from one Premier League fixture to another since September 2021 against Norwich (7).

Their stay at the summit will only be for 24 hours if, as expected, Liverpool do the business against bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United at Anfield on Thursday.

But unlike last season, the Gunners are showing no sign of running out of steam at a such a crucial stage.

It was not a vintage performance by any means and Luton, despite their many injuries, made their opponents work hard for the points.

But Arsenal got the job done and now all focus turns to Saturday's game at Brighton which is quickly followed by a Champions League blockbuster with Bayern Munich.

Exciting times indeed.