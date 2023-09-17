Analysis: Arizona State football in desperate spot after Fresno State loss

The Arizona State Sun Devils finished nonconference play with a thud, getting shut out by Fresno State 29-0 Saturday night at Mountain America Stadium. It marked the first time the Sun Devils had been shut out since losing to USC 50-0 in 1988.

The Sun Devils (1-2) trailed 16-0 at the half. The Sun Devils had eight turnovers in the game and were down to their No. 4 quarterback after Jaden Rashada could not make the start and both Trenton Bourquet and Drew Pyne were injured in the game.

"No one said it was going to be easy," coach Kenny Dillingham said. "I didn't sign up for easy. Kind of knew that when I got here. So there it is. I've never been part of a game like that. I literally can't even explain how that's even possible but we're going to get it fixed. I'm going to get it fixed."

Sacks: The defensive pass rush was one of the weak spots last season and ASU managed just 17 sacks in 12 games. They had six for a loss of 67 yards on Saturday with Ro Torrence and Prince Dorbah getting two each. That gives them a total of nine of the season and we're just three games into the season.

Few penalties: The Sun Devils continued trending in the right direction here with only two for 30 yards, both of those coming in the second quarter. The last two years the Sun Devils were one of the most penalized teams in the country and after a first game that was reflective of the previous two years, in the last two games they have been called for only six for 60 yards.

Defense held its own: The defense was on the field for 83 plays with the Bulldogs finishing with a 15-minute advantage in time of possession. Dillingham was ecstatic that his team surrendered only 29 points given that his offense turned the ball over eight times. The majority of those turnovers also gave the visitors a short field so the score really could have been much worse.

What went wrong

Turnovers: Lots of them. The Sun Devils had eight, seven of those by two quarterbacks. They were fortunate that Fresno State only scored nine points off those turnovers. Drew Pyne was responsible for four of those before departing with an injury.

Offense was miserable: The Sun Devils managed a woeful 230 yards, with a good chunk of that coming late. Of course it doesn't help when you are shuffling in different quarterbacks and can't get any continuity. They had just one legitimate scoring threat, working the ball down to the Fresno State 3 where they had a first-and-goal. They ended up failing on a fourth-and-goal from the 1, the big factor being the offensive line's failure to get much of a push. ASU had just 42 yards rushing.

Offensive line failed to hold its own: The biggest question mark coming into the season was this position group and getting a cohesive unit together has been slowed by injuries. Fresno State had five sacks, which increases the number ASU has allowed on the season to nine in three games

Defensive failed to get a takeaway: The Sun Devils have yet to force a turnover three games into the season.

What to watch this week

What will happen at quarterback: Jaden Rashada was out with an undisclosed injury and expected to miss at least four weeks. In fact, Dillingham said they will now look to preserve his redshirt. Trenton Bouguet went out in the first quarter with a leg injury and did not return. Drew Pyne sustained a muscular injury that the coach said was unrelated to the hamstring issue that kept him out a month. It now looks like Jacob Conover, No. 4 on the depth chart, might have to be the quarterback moving forward. It will be interesting to see how he practices this week. After Conover it is walk-on Hunter Herrera.

Can the offensive line be patched up? Five lineman were out and another departed the game in the closing minute. Dillingham said the situation is so dire he is in danger of not having enough offensive linemen for a scout team. A team has to block for its running backs and protect the quarterback, so the attrition at this position is alarming.

How will the team respond? The Sun Devils are beat up physically and have to be down emotionally as well. And all this comes as they open Pac-12 play next week with USC. Dillingham is going to have his work cut out for him in getting the team back up again.

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts after defensive lineman Clayton Smith (3) goes down with an injury against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 16, 2023.

The grades

Offense (F): There is no other grade to give an offense that coughs the ball up eight times. There was no redeeming number whatsoever on this side of the ball.

Defense (B-): The defense has had its back to the wall due to the struggles of the offense. That has been the case not just on Saturday but through the first three games. Nine Fresno State points came off turnovers, so it had just 20 off its own drives. That wins a lot of games. Demetries Ford had a team-high nine tackles and a breakup while Chris Edmonds had nine tackles.

Special teams (C): Josh Carlson had one of his better nights with three punts for an average of 41.3. Elijah Badger had 102 yards on five kick returns. The only ASU kickoff went for a touchback and the three punts were returned for 12 yards. Nothing great, nothing bad. Just average.

Personnel notes

The list of injured players includes: QB Jaden Rashada, OL Ben Coleman, OL Emmit Bohle, OL Isaia Glass, OL Cade Briggs, TE Jalin Conyers, RB DeCarlos Brooks, WR Jordyn Tyson, DB Montana Warren, DL Anthonie Cooper. Bohle is out for the season while Coleman is expected to miss at least the majority of the season. Cooper and Tyson returned to practice last week but are not game ready . . . Bourget and DE Clayton Smith were injured in the first half Saturday and neither returned. There were several other players that Dillingham said will have to get tests done in the next few days to see the severity of the injuries.

Up Next

The Sun Devils open Pac-12 play against USC at 7:30 p.m. at Mountain America Stadium. USC (3-0) had a bye this week. The Trojans feature two former ASU players in LB Eric Gentry and P Eddie Czaplicki.

