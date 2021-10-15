Analysis: 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8 track-by-track breakdown

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs continue Sunday, as four races remain in the 10-race battle for the championship.

Last weekend, the Round of 12 — Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval — concluded, and the four contenders eliminated were Kevin Harvick, Christopher Bell, William Byron and Alex Bowman.

Up next is the Round of 8, which includes Texas Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway and Martinsville Speedway. The Championship 4 will then finally be determined and compete at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 7 in a straight-up race for the iconic Bill France Cup trophy.

Here are the eight drivers (and how they advanced) still vying for the title, in order of their seeding: Kyle Larson (win), Denny Hamlin (win), Martin Truex Jr. (points), Ryan Blaney (points), Kyle Busch (points), Chase Elliott (points), Joey Logano (points) and Brad Keselowski (points).

Now, a Round of 8 track-by-track breakdown:

TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

(📅 Sunday | ⏰ 2 p.m. ET | 📺 NBC | 📻 PRN, SiriusXM)

Name: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Length: 1.5 miles

Distance: 334 laps, 501 miles

Previous winner: Kyle Busch (Oct. 28, 2020)

Kyle Busch, who is still in the running for the 2021 championship, won last season‘s playoff race at Texas, leading a race-high 90 of the 334 laps. Along with Busch, there were five other current title contenders in the top 10 — Martin Truex Jr. (second), Ryan Blaney (fourth), Brad Keselowski (sixth), Denny Hamlin (ninth) and Joey Logano (10th).

Truex has competed in the most races at Texas but by only one. Busch carries the best marks in wins, top fives, top 10s and average finish, only being equaled by Truex in top 10s.

KANSAS SPEEDWAY

(📅 Oct. 24 | ⏰ 3 p.m. ET | 📺 NBCSN | 📻 MRN, SiriusXM)

Name: Hollywood Casino 400

Location: Kansas City, Kansas

Length: 1.5 miles

Distance: 267 laps, 400.5 miles

Previous winner: Kyle Busch (May 2, 2021)

Kyle Busch won the regular-season race at Kansas earlier this year after holding the No. 1 spot just 20 of the 267 laps. In addition to Busch, three other playoff drivers fell in the top-10 finishing order — Brad Keselowski (third), Chase Elliott (fifth) and Martin Truex Jr. (sixth). All of them led laps. Kyle Larson finished 19th but led a race-best 132 laps.

Busch has the most experience at Kansas, but not by much whatsoever. Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano are tied for the highest win total, while Truex and Busch match for the best top-five and top-10 count. Keselowski also matches them in top 10s. Elliott, meanwhile, sneaks in with the strongest average finish.

MARTINSVILLE SPEEDWAY

(📅 Oct. 31 | ⏰ 2 p.m. ET | 📺 NBC | 📻 MRN, SiriusXM)

Name: Xfinity 500

Location: Martinsville, Virginia

Length: 0.526 miles

Distance: 500 laps, 263 miles

Previous winner: Martin Truex Jr. (April 11, 2021)

Martin Truex Jr. pulled through in the regular-season event at Martinsville with 16 of his 20 laps led overall closing out the race. He was one of six title-eligible drivers to finish in the top 10 — Chase Elliott (second), Denny Hamlin (third), Kyle Larson (fifth), Joey Logano (sixth) and Kyle Busch (10th). Hamlin was out front for a race-best 276 of the 500 laps.

Busch once again has the highest start tally at Martinsville, but not by much. He also has the best top-five mark, but Hamlin matches Busch there en route to sweeping wins, top 10s and average finish.