🇨🇴 Analysing Colombia's chances at the 2024 Copa América

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in Spanish here. Let us know in the comments what you think of this translation.

Although yesterday Néstor Lorenzo stated that Colombia is not a favorite, the reality is that since last November, they have had a full record of victories in both the qualifiers and the qualification for the next World Cup.

Strengths: Powerful wingers

Reviewing the play of La Tricolor, we find that the flanks are fundamental focal points of Lorenzo’s team’s play. The power of Luis Díaz and the speed of Junior Arias combine to make each advance a source of danger for any opposing team. Notably, Arias has scored two goals in the last two matches.

Weaknesses: A defense that does not provide much security

True to its history, the Colombian team has some issues in the lower part of the squad. A clear symptom of this is the coach’s constant changes in the defensive line. The only player who has maintained his place in recent matches is Jhon Lucumí. Meanwhile, both Cuesta and Davinson Sánchez have been rotated. Undoubtedly, Lorenzo will work until the last minute to ensure the team is in the best possible shape for the Copa América.

Key Players

Among the key players, besides Arias and Díaz, we find two veterans. The first is the captain, James Rodríguez, who might be playing his last tournament with the tricolor jersey. Equally important is Rafael Santos Borré, who, with his goal-scoring prowess, seems poised to start as the main striker in the center of the attack.

Possible Starting XI

Goalkeeper: Camilo Vargas.

Defense: Daniel Muñoz, Jhon Lucumí, Carlos Cuesta, Johan Mojica.

Midfield: Richard Ríos, Jefferson Lerma, and James Rodríguez.

Forwards: Luis Díaz, Rafael Santos Borré, and Jhon Arias.