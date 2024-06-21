🇨🇱 Analysing Chile's chances at the 2024 Copa América

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in Spanish here. Let us know in the comments what you think of this translation.

Chile enters this new edition of the Copa América without the label of favorites and with a challenging group to face. However, the little we have seen of La Roja has shown that they can play good football and could spring a surprise.

Strengths: Improved attack

Although they have had very few matches to showcase their full potential, La Roja under the management of Ricardo Gareca have managed to display better football. They have shown better attacking connections, positioning Alexis Sánchez as a playmaker and giving him more freedom to distribute the ball.

FBL-FRIENDLY-CHI-PAR-1718963796.jpg

Weaknesses: Vulnerable to counterattacks

However, the high pressing exerted by the Chilean team comes with disadvantages, as any counterattack can find the team poorly positioned and vulnerable to the attacks of teams like Argentina.

Chile-v-Paraguay-International-Friendly-1718963814.jpg

Possible starting XI

Gareca showed a different lineup in their last friendly against Paraguay, which could serve as an example of how they will line up in their first Copa América match on Friday, June 21, against Peru.

Claudio Bravo, Mauricio Isla, Matías Catalán, Igor Lichnovsky, Gabriel Suazo, Marcelino Nuñez, Erick Pulgar, Víctor Dávila, Alexis Sánchez, Diego Valdés, and Eduardo Vargas.