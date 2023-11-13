Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks, 11/12/2023
Watch the Game Highlights from Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks, 11/12/2023
Here's how to watch the Oregon vs. Utah game this week, plus the rest of the Week 9 college football schedule.
Here's how to watch the Oregon vs. Washington game this week, plus the rest of the Week 7 college football schedule.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Brock Purdy's big day was a key ingredient to San Francisco snapping its three-game losing streak in emphatic fashion, but not the only one.
It's not the best time to play the newly confident Raiders, but the Jets can only go where the schedule tells them to.
Follow all the late window Week 10 NFL action live with Yahoo Sports.
The 49ers need to get back on track. Can they do it against a Jaguars team that has won five straight?
Sunday was a day to celebrate kickers, who delivered in clutch moments in record fashion across the NFL.
CeeDee Lamb was feeling pretty good after another big game.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast reacting to the news that Texas A&M is parting ways with head coach Jimbo Fisher.
Fresh off a bye week and armed with new talent on defense, the 49ers looked very much like Super Bowl contenders against the league's hottest team.
The Chargers and Lions played a thriller on Sunday.
For one half at least, Watson looked like a quarterback worthy of $230 million and three first-round picks. If he plays like he did vs. the Ravens, Cleveland is a Super Bowl contender.
Murray did it with his arm and his legs in a strong return from a 13-game layoff.
Three players, three pickups to consider early in Week 11.
Dustin Hopkins, after missing an extra point in the fourth quarter, had no issue with his game-winning field goal for the Browns.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Giants at Cowboys game.
The Colts aren't a great team, but handling the Patriots probably won't be a huge problem.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Colts vs. Patriots game in Frankfurt.
The top five teams are all undefeated.