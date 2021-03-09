Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings - Game Highlights
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Watch the Game Highlights from Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings, 03/08/2021
Watch the Game Highlights from Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings, 03/08/2021
The New York Knicks might get Derrick Rose back for their final game before the All-Star break after all. The Knicks were without the veteran point guard on Tuesday due to the NBA's health and safety protocols as they took a 119-93 road loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Rose was forced to sit out because of an inconclusive COVID-19 test prior to the game.
Novak Djokovic will realize one of his long-cherished goals on Monday when he eclipses Roger Federer's all-time record for most weeks as the men's world number one, holding the top ranking for the 311th week. "This is one of my two biggest professional goals," Djokovic said last year. "To reach the record of, (and) surpass Roger's record for longest No. 1 and win as many (Grand) Slams as possible."
"Y'all wilding he push me"
Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling were fighting a close battle for Yan's bantamweight belt at UFC 259 on Saturday. The fight finish, which saw Sterling laid out on the canvas, resulted in Yan losing his belt. The result came after Yan drove an illegal knee into Sterling's head while he was a downed opponent. Yan's disqualification came after the referee determined the blow was intentional because it occurred after the referee had said Sterling was down prior to the blow. Yan was slightly ahead on the scorecard when the bout was stopped. He was up 29-28 according to two judges, while the third judge had it 29-28 in favor of Sterling. Just before Yan delivered the illegal knee, one of his cornerman was yelling for him to only punch. After he threw the knee, another of his cornermen was cheering, seemingly believing he had won the fight. The confusion seems to stem from a Russian cornerman allegedly yelling to Yan, in Russian, to deliver a kick. This comes from UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov telling commentator Daniel Cormier what he heard the Russian speaking cornerman say. ESPN, which broadcasted the fight, released video of the exchange to its Instagram channel on Sunday. Petr Yan's corner allegedly telling him to kick Aljamain Sterling View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma) TRENDING > UFC 259 recap & highlights: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling Both Yan and Sterling were calling for an immediate rematch after the fight. Yan, of course, didn't want to lose his belt that way, and Sterling was just as adamant that he didn't want to win it in such a fashion. UFC president Dana White said that he hopes to book the rematch as soon as possible after both men are medically cleared to fight. Dana White weighs in on controversial illegal knee (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
Blake Griffin is officially a Net, and while his introductory news conference is still TBA since the NBA is in the midst of the All-Star break, he still got to answer a few questions Monday about joining his new team.
Say it ain't so.
Wherein we counter-offer a more modest proposal.
Maya Brady, playing for softball powerhouse UCLA, was the nation's freshman of the year in 2020.
Former Red Sox left-hander Rheal Cormier, a fixture on a pair of postseason teams in Boston, died of pancreatic cancer Monday at age 53.
The Los Angeles Lakers are showing interest in Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond, should he get bought out by the Cavs.
This has more than one ramification for Ryan Pace's QB search.
Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Big Ten Tournament.
The MMQB's Albert Breer reports that the New Orleans Saints could trade WR Emmanuel Sanders or RB Latavius Murray to reach the salary cap.
Damian Lillard ended the 2019 Trail Blazers-Thunder playoff series with a deep buzzer-beating pull-up 3-pointer over Paul George.
Golden State joins a long list of suitors for the two-time All-Star, with New York and Miami also believed to have interest.
Jalen Hurts was on the Adam Schefter Podcast and gave his take on the Carson Wentz trade. By Dave Zangaro
Golden State Warriors All-Star Steph Curry knocked down a pair of half court heaves from the logo in the first half of the All-Star Game.
A new court filing Monday in Bret Bielema’s $7 million litigation against the Razorback Foundation contains the potential bombshell that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick thought he was overpaying, not underpaying, the former Razorbacks head coach when he worked for the Patriots in 2018-19. The filing reveals that several successful coaches had joined […]
Glover Teixeira might be waiting around a while before challenging Jan Blachowicz for the UFC light heavyweight title.
The abbreviated Slam Dunk Contest had social media talking with NBA players themselves weighing in on the conversation.