Anaheim Ducks vs. Detroit Red Wings - Game Highlights
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Watch the Game Highlights from Anaheim Ducks vs. Detroit Red Wings, 01/09/2022
Watch the Game Highlights from Anaheim Ducks vs. Detroit Red Wings, 01/09/2022
Lions head coach Dan Campbell praises his team's resiliency in its season-ending win over Green Bay. Jeanna Trotman reports from Ford Field.
Detroit Lions game time, TV channel info, score, live updates and analysis as they play the Green Bay Packers.
The former head coach sent a statement to ESPN.
Andrew Luck has slimmed down in retirement.
Even though the MLB is in a lockout, John Tomase explains how the Red Sox reportedly are poised to strengthen their organization by signing two talented shortstops.
The Yankees made history on Sunday by promoting minor league hitting coach Rachel Balkovec to be the manager of their Single-A affiliate.
The college football season wraps up Monday night as Alabama squares off against Georgia for the national championship.
Former Vikings GM Rick Spielman responds after being fired on Monday.
A look at eight New York Giants who could either be released or traded in an effort to save the team some salary cap space.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback refused to leave the game until he helped his longtime teammate.
Follow along as the NFL’s coaching carousel starts spinning following the end of the season.
Antonio Brown got what he wanted. Unless he didn’t. The Buccaneers released Brown on Thursday, after Brown and his lawyer lobbied aggressively for that outcome. For example, they complained on social media that he’d been “caged.” Now? Brown’s lawyer is complaining that the team released him too early. Via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay [more]
From insulting Olin Kreutz to George McCaskey's mom being 'very, very disappointed,' the most embarrassing moments from McCaskey's presser.
2022 NFL Draft: First look mock draft top 16 picks
The night belonged to Klay Thompson, but Draymond Green reminded Warriors fans of what matters most in just seven seconds of play.
Former Eagles great and Super Bowl champion LeSean McCoy has some thoughts on the way Black Monday's head coach firings went down in the NFL. By Adam Hermann
All 14 teams in the NFL playoffs are hoping to mount a Super Bowl run, but not all of them look to have what it takes to win a title.
Contrary to their public stance, many New York Giants players reportedly want Joe Judge out as head coach.
Chris Hogan reacted in the same way most Patriots fans did.
The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys play Sunday in an NFL wild-card playoff game. Which team will get the victory?