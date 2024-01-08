Anaheim Ducks vs. Detroit Red Wings - GAME Highlights
Watch the GAME Highlights from Anaheim Ducks vs. Detroit Red Wings, 01/07/2024
Watch the GAME Highlights from Anaheim Ducks vs. Detroit Red Wings, 01/07/2024
The Lions played their best players in Week 18 despite a slim chance at moving up to the No. 2 seed. Now they'll likely be without their star rookie tight end to start the playoffs. That's the price of Campbell's business.
The Lions potentially lost a key player with their postseason scheduled to start next week.
The NFL Draft order is starting to take shape.
Dan Skipper is having the game of his career against the VIkings
At 60, Harbaugh is at a prime age to move back to the NFL.
It was a record-setting Week 18 for the Rams' rookie standout.
The Cowboys ended up with a pretty important division championship.
"That's what we want to channel. Probably nature's greatest fighting unit."
Jacksonville went from 8-3 with a two-game lead in the division to missing the playoffs entirely. This is still a good team, but the reverberations have probably only just begun.
Elizabeth Kitley helped Virginia Tech take its first lead with 1:28 left in the game
If Derrick Henry is done with the Titans, he finished his time with them in style.
Goodson was emotional while talking about the play that ended Indianapolis' season.
Week 18 will be as chaotic as ever for fantasy — maybe even more so. Luckily, Dalton Del Don has a group of players who look like safe starts this week.
C.J. Stroud came up big yet again for the Texans.
Kalen DeBoer may have turned Washington around in just two years, but his journey to the College Football Playoff isn't an overnight success story.
James' frustration led to some blunt answers.
Salter entered the transfer portal after Liberty's Fiesta Bowl loss to Oregon.
Yahoo Sports Charles McDonald shares his top 10 overall prospects from this class, which includes a no-doubt star at No. 1.
Michigan got caught stealing signs, plain and simple. But does the Wolverines’ season deserve an asterisk? Nope.
The fight will reportedly take place on March 9.