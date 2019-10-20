An unbelievable, inconceivable way to lose, even for the Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers seemed to score a touchdown in the final minute, taking a late lead over the Tennessee Titans.

But this is the Chargers. Nothing is ever that easy.

The Chargers have an unbelievable way of being involved in the strangest outcomes of games, week after week, season after season. Sunday was even weirder than usual.

Austin Ekeler’s touchdown in the final minute was actually not a touchdown. He was just short of the 1-yard line. Still, the Chargers were at the 1-yard line with plenty of time to win.

What could go wrong?

Melvin Gordon came up short twice in a goal-line situation for the Chargers. His second failure to score was catastrophic as he fumbled the ball away. (USA TODAY Sports)

Chargers lose in a stunning way, again

Even in the annals of the Chargers’ inconceivable losses, this one was a doozy.

With 39 seconds left, the Chargers had a false start to move them back to the 6-yard line. That was bad, but then the Titans had a pass interference to put the Chargers back to the 1-yard line.

Melvin Gordon seemed to score a touchdown on the next play. But on review, another score was taken away from the Chargers. He was just short. The Chargers then gave the ball right back to Gordon, who held out to begin the season and hasn’t done much since he came back.

Gordon was stopped short of the goal line but ruled down. The Titans thought Gordon fumbled and they recovered. And replay showed that, yes, Gordon fumbled. The Titans took possession. Game over.

The Chargers had three replay reviews go against them in the final minute, two that took away touchdowns and another that gave the Titans a fumble recovery. The Titans somehow won 23-20.

Only the Chargers.

