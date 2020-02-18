An Astros fan is suing the team over the sign-stealing scandal

The Astros increased ticket prices after winning a championship during their sign-stealing season, and one fan isn't happy. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

The latest person to turn on the Houston Astros might be the most surprising. One Astros season-ticket holder is suing the team for putting a “deficient product on the field” during the sign-stealing scandal, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The lawsuit — filed by season-ticket holder Adam Wallach — claims that the Astros “deceptively overcharged” fans while the team was engaging in the sign-stealing scandal.

The lawsuit alleges the Astros cheated not only the sport but in particular their fans by “deceptively overcharging them for season tickets while ... knowingly and surreptitiously engaged in a sign stealing scheme in violation of Major League Baseball rules.” In so doing, the suit alleges, the Astros “secretly put a deficient product on the field.” The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Houston, asks that the team be ordered to compensate all Astros season-ticket holders for what the suit calls “inappropriate increases” in ticket prices from 2017-20. The suit also asks that the team be forbidden from raising season-ticket prices for at least two years.

Wallach’s lawsuit may not be the last filed against the Astros. The Houston Chronicle found evidence that a separate law firm is seeking fans who should demand compensation from the team. The Astros have already been sued by former Major League Baseball pitcher Mike Bolsinger, who claims the team’s sign-stealing scandal is the reason he’s no longer in the league.

Whether any of those lawsuits actually result in settlements remains to be seen. It is, however, worth noting that the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal has reached a point where even their hometown fans are angry enough to sue.

Between that and the daily comments from frustrated players on opposing teams, the team’s scandal isn’t going away any time soon. Both the team and its players are going to have to deal with its fallout throughout all of 2020, and possibly beyond.

