Amy Yang gets first major victory at 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Amy Yang is an accomplished player in her own right. At 34 years old, she has five career victories, including last year at the CME Group Tour Championship, and made nearly $14 million in her career.

However, there was one empty spot on her resume: a major title.

Not anymore.

Yang captured the 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on Sunday at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington, for her first major victory. She pwas steady Sunday, signing for a even-par 72 to finish at 7 under for the week and three shots clear of the field in the Pacific Northwest.

Yang, ranked 25th in the world, once watched Se Ri Pak win major titles and wanted to follow in her footsteps. She did so convincingly Sunday, moving up the leaderboard while other players fell back.

In her 17th season on the LPGA, Yang has been a model of consistency. She has constantly made cuts and positioned herself to have chances for strong finishes. Three of her previous wins came at the Honda LPGA Thailand, and now, she’s a major champion.

She previously had two runners-up in majors, both coming at the U.S. Women’s Open.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek