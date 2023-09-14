Amy Winehouse’s band mark her 40th birthday with Camden concert

Ade Omotayo, Dale Davis, Nathan Allen and Hawi Gondwe of Amy Winehouse’s band at the Hawley Arms in London (PA Wire)

Amy Winehouse’s original band has marked the singer’s 40th birthday in a set of photos taken at an old haunt in Camden.

To observe the milestone, The Amy Winehouse Band will also hold a live concert in the London borough in December.

The star, who sang some of the biggest hits of the 2000s, including Back To Black, Rehab, Valerie and Tears Dry On Their Own, would have celebrated her 40th birthday on Thursday September 14.

Winehouse died from alcohol poisoning in her Camden home on July 23 2011 aged 27.

On Wednesday, The Amy Winehouse Band, comprised of Ade Omotayo, Dale Davis, Nathan Allen and Hawi Gondwe, gathered at the Hawley Arms in London on the eve of her 40th birthday.

The singer was known to frequent the Hawley Arms and a photo-realistic image of her appeared on one of the walls behind the pub in 2021, 10 years on from her death.

The musician was often photographed leaving the pub and in 2020 a mohair leopard-style pattern cardigan by Dolce And Gabbana that she had been pictured in near the pub was exhibited at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, the band sat inside the pub, known for its autographed rock star hall of fame pictures, and also visited the Hawley Arms mural and the Amy Winehouse statue, in the Camden Stables Market.

The bronze sculpture was unveiled on September 14 2014 on the day that Winehouse would have turned 31.

The Amy Winehouse Band will perform a special show in memory of Winehouse at KOKO in Camden on Friday December 22.

Tickets go on pre-sale at 10am on Thursday September 14 and general sale the following day.

The Amy Winehouse band is led by Winehouse’s long-term musical director and bass player Davis, who is also a music consultant on the upcoming biopic Back To Black.

Actress Marisa Abela is set to play Winehouse in the film which is being directed by Nowhere Boy and Fifty Shades Of Grey’s Sam Taylor-Johnson.

In 2022 and 2023, The Amy Winehouse Band toured their show Forever Amy all over Europe, fronted by vocalist Bronte Shande.

In August, a book of Winehouse’s journal entries, including a foreword from her mother Janis and father Mitch, was published posthumously, titled Amy Winehouse: In Her Words.