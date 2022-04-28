Amy Pieters, Dutch cycling champion, regains consciousness after December fall

Amy Pieters, a world champion track cyclist from the Netherlands, has regained consciousness, her team said Thursday, four months after she suffered severe brain damage in a training fall.

“This means that she can communicate slightly non-verbally,” according to a Team SD Worx press release. “Amy recognizes people, understands what is being said and is able to carry out more and more assignments. Doctors cannot yet say what residual symptoms and remaining abilities Amy Pieters will have as a result of the brain injury.”

Pieters, a two-time Olympian and three-time reigning world champion in the madison with Kirsten Wild, had a life-saving operation after a Dec. 23 training camp fall and was in a coma for a long period, according to the team.

Pieters has been under a specialized intensive neurorehabilitation program since mid-February.

She won the Dutch national road race title last June, then placed fourth with Wild in the Tokyo Olympic madison.

Amy Pieters, Dutch cycling champion, regains consciousness after December fall originally appeared on NBCSports.com

