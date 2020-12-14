Amy Olson's father-in-law suddenly dies hours before final round at U.S. Women's Open

Amy Olson is just a stroke back from the leader headed into Monday's final round in Houston. (AP/David J. Phillip)

Amy Olson is in a perfect position headed into Monday’s delayed final round at the U.S. Women’s Open.

Yet, hours before the 28-year-old was scheduled to tee off at Champions Golf Club in Houston on Sunday — the final round was delayed just before she was scheduled to start due to weather — Amy and her husband, Grant, received heartbreaking news.

Grant’s father, Lee, died suddenly on Saturday night, the LPGA confirmed to Golfweek.

The cause of death is not known.

“The family is understandably in shock and does not have further details to share,” an LPGA spokesperson told the Golf Channel. “She appreciates no further questions before play is finished tomorrow.”

Grant had flown to Houston to watch Amy at the major championship, though has since flown back home to North Dakota to be with their family. Amy is going to finish the tournament — she will tee off just before 9:30 a.m. ET on Monday.

Amy has two top-10 finishes on the LPGA Tour so far this season, including a runner-up finish at the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open in February. She racked up an NCAA-record 20 wins while competing collegiately at North Dakota State. Grant currently works as a linebackers coach at the school.

Amy is in the final grouping on Monday morning, and sits a single stroke behind leader Hinako Shibuno. She posted an impressive opening-round 67 on Thursday, and followed it up with a 72 on Friday and an even-par 71 on Saturday.

