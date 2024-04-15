Amy Merricks: Ex-Brighton boss named as new Birmingham head coach

Amy Merricks most recently held a position as England Under-19s head coach but left after five months [Getty Images]

Former Brighton interim manager Amy Merricks has been named as head coach at Women's Championship side Birmingham City.

Merricks, who has signed a three-year deal, recently led England Under-19s.

The 30-year-old replaces Darren Carter, who Birmingham confirmed departed "by mutual consent" last week.

"I'm excited to get straight to work with such a talented group of players," she said.

Merricks will link up with women's technical director Hope Powell, who she worked with at Brighton as assistant manager and development coach.

She also worked closely with Birmingham City assistant manager Emily Simpkins at both England Under-19s and Brighton.

Carter's departure comes off the back of a 3-1 defeat by Charlton Athletic which leaves Birmingham City seven points behind leaders Sunderland with three games remaining in England's second tier.

As one of the founding clubs in the Women's Super League, Birmingham City see Merricks as a long-term appointment to help push them back into the top flight, where they finished runners-up in 2011 and 2012.

The Blues face Crystal Palace in the Women's Championship on Sunday (14:00 BST kick-off) but Merricks may not begin her role until next week.