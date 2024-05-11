Amy Jones bails out England Women in win against Pakistan

Jones hit 37 from 27 balls, then took four catches behind the stumps - ECB/Harry Trump

On her 100th T20 international, at her home ground, Amy Jones twice helped England escape awkward positions to secure a victory over Pakistan that was not always as comfortable as a 53-run margin might suggest.

Jones led England’s recovery from a dreadful start with the bat, then took four catches – the first of them a quite brilliant diving effort – and helped execute a run out as Pakistan’s bright start to their chase of 164 was snuffed out. Jones, a proud daughter of the West Midlands, had been presented with a commemorative 100th cap before play by her former England team-mate Beth Langston, with her family watching on. “I’ve had a lot of attention,” she smiled, having risen to the occasion with an inspired performance before a crowd of 12,241.

In a promising sign for the World Cup in Bangladesh later this year, keeper Jones and England’s spinners, who shared six wickets, were outstanding. Sarah Glenn, back from the concussion that ruled her out in New Zealand two months ago, picked up career-best figures of four for 12 with her uncomplicated leg-breaks.

Captain Heather Knight accepted that the margin of victory flattered England. But, as they build towards the World Cup, it was impressive for a couple of reasons: the absence of their lynchpin Nat Sciver-Brunt, who will return on Friday having undergone a “minor medical procedure”, and the recovery from a pair of desperately poor powerplays they had. Batting first, England were 29 for four after the first six overs; Pakistan were 59 for two in reply.

England made a shambling start, stumbling to 11 for four, with the top three all caught at mid-on or mid-off trying to hit over the top, then Freya Kemp farcically run out. Kemp powered a straight drive back at Waheeda Akhtar, who had already dismissed Maia Bouchier and Alice Capsey. Akhtar stuck a leg out, with the ball deflecting into the legside. Kemp called Knight through, but was sent back, and run out comfortably. This was the third wicket to fall in six balls, all with the score on 11.

That brought Knight and Jones together. The experienced pair remained calm, with just one alarm, when Jones became the second player dropped, on two at backward point. But she was soon the aggressor, sweeping, clipping and pulling. When she slog-swept a full toss to the fielder in the deep, Knight forged on, and was supported by Danni Gibson, whose hard-hitting cameo of 41 not out from 21 balls was extremely encouraging. No matter how many wickets fell, England kept coming at Pakistan.

With five boundaries taken off a single Gibson over early in Pakistan’s chase, things were just beginning to spiral for England once more when Jones provided a magic moment. Lauren Bell, who finished with three for 22, nipped one back at Gull Feroza. It found the inside edge, and Jones took a sensational one-handed catch diving to her left.

The sting had been taken out of Pakistan’s batting and, as England’s spinners took control, they lost nine for 60. There was just one scalp for Sophie Ecclestone, but that was enough to take her joint-top of England’s T20i wicket-taking charts, level with Katherine Sciver-Brunt on 114. At just 25, this was Ecclestone’s 79th match (33 fewer than Sciver-Brunt played) and her average is an eye-watering 14.9.

Glenn’s, at 16,1, is not much worse, and Charlie Dean’s is 17.3. They have some fine-tuning to do this year but their three-pronged spin attack is in fine order.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.