Amy Dowden says Strictly Come Dancing ‘saved my life’ as she reflects on her cancer battle

Amy Dowden has said Strictly Come Dancing “saved her life” as she reflected on her breast cancer journey.

The professional dancer, 33, found a lump in her chest the day before her honeymoon in 2022 and completed her course of chemotherapy this November.

On Wednesday, the Welsh star appeared on Lorraine alongside Giovanna Fletcher, who she grew close to when partnered up with her husband, McFly frontman Tom Fletcher, in 2021.

Dowden recalled how a last minute invite to Fletcher’s trek for breast cancer charity CoppaFeel! opened her eyes to the importance of regularly checking her breasts for any changes.

Thanks to the trip and her friendship with the children’s book author, the BBC star was able to spot the signs of her breast cancer.

She said: “It was an amazing group and one woman said she was walking because she lost her friend in her earlier twenties and I thought, hang on a minute, here I am trying to raise awareness and I don’t check myself.

Dowden appeared on Lorraine on Wednesday alongside pal Giovanna Fletcher (ITV)

“Strictly literally saved my life pairing me with the Fletchers. I got to know my own chest and I knew something was wrong.

“I did still go on my honeymoon – I found it the day before I went on my honeymoon and didn’t tell my husband.”

Dowden completed chemotherapy last month but as a result of her treatment has been left with neuropathy, which temporarily causes sufferers to lose the feeling in their hands and feet.

Recently the condition, which can be a side-effect of chemo, proved to be disastrous after she landed strangely on her foot and broke her metatarsal. The dancer described her injury as “cruel”.

She continued: “I’m taking every day as it comes. I thought, once I rang that bell, I would be fine, but it’s not been like that, I find it mentally a lot tougher now. The journey isn’t over yet.

“I’ve had what I love the most taken away from me and I just find that so cruel.”

Lorraine airs weekdays from 9am on ITV and ITVX