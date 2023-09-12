Amy Dowden opens up on hair loss during cancer treatment as she admits she cries every day
The Jets' locker room celebrated an emotionally confusing overtime win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday while the reality of Rodgers' ominous injury also set in.
In an emergency addition to the pod, Matt Harmon opens the show by reacting to Aaron Rodgers' devastating injury on Monday Night Football. Harmon and Andy Behrens then react to the People's Panic Meter mailbag and provide top waiver wire pickups for the week.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Damar Hamlin made the Bills' 53-man roster months after experiencing cardiac arrest on the field.
How bad was Sunday's 40-0 Cowboys blowout? So, so bad for New York
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue this weekend as the series returns to one of its most exciting tracks, Kansas Speedway, for the second race of the Round of 16.
Let’s take a closer look at where the value lies Monday night, with a side and a total play.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don breaks down every game from Week 1's Sunday slate.
The Cowboys didn't need to rely on Dak Prescott or anything other than their dominant defense and opportunistic special teams.
Novak Djokovic outlasted Daniil Medvedev in a grueling 2023 US Open men's final.
Jalen Pitre was coughing up blood briefly after Lamar Jackson kneed him in the chest on Sunday afternoon in Baltimore.
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 1.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced Sunday that he was waiving the normal four-year waiting period so Tom Brady could enter their Hall of Fame in June.
Burrow and the Bengals were expected to field one of the NFL's most explosive offenses in 2023. Hold that thought.
What was Mike Vrabel thinking when he decided to kick a field goal?
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Eagles vs. Patriots game.
J.K. Dobbins missed the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL and half the 2022 season with other knee ailments.
Richardson ran and threw for a touchdown but left during the Colts' final possession against the Jaguars.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as Djokovic goes for Grand Slam title No. 24.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Colts game.