Amused Nick Foles takes the high road over Tom Brady handshake snub

Amused Foles takes high road over Brady handshake snub originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Nick Foles has the distinct honor of being blown off not once but twice by Tom Brady.

Brady didn't shake Foles' hand following the New England Patriots' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, which is understandable given the moment.

But the 43-year-old quarterback also left Foles hanging earlier this season, jogging off the field after his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Chicago Bears in Week 5 while Foles stood at midfield trying to find him.

Brady gave a lukewarm explanation for his latest snub of Foles on Thursday, explaining that he'll sometimes seek out QBs he has a "personal relationship" with. (Foles apparently doesn't fall in that category.)

So, what does Foles think of all this? The Bears quarterback was diplomatic but well aware of why Brady wasn't eager to seek him out after both losses.

"It's happened a few times," the Bears quarterback said Thursday, via 670 The Score in Chicago. "I'm sure that some day, Tom and I will have a great conversation about it and probably just laugh at it.

"There's obviously history there from a big game we both played in once, and then (the Bears-Buccaneers game) Thursday night. It is what it is. I think he's a tremendous player. Some day, we'll have a good conversation."

Foles, who's on a short list of active quarterbacks who have beaten Brady more than once, also seemed amused by his affect on the six-time Super Bowl champion, recalling the time Peyton Manning irked Brady during their charity golf match by mentioning Foles' name.

"Thinking back to the golf match, I think Peyton was getting under his skin and when he brought my name up, it got to him," Foles said.

"I don't know why that is. We've never had that conversation. But I think he's a great player and obviously one of the greatest of all time."

While Brady's fierce competitiveness is part of what makes him so great, he clearly doesn't take losing well -- and few know better than Foles.