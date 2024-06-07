Amrabat now wants to stay at Manchester United

Manchester United will part ways with midfielder Sofyan Amrabat when his season-long loan deal from Fiorentina ends this month, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The Moroccan star joined the Red Devils on loan from the Serie A outfit last summer. The club paid a hefty loan fee of €10 million with an option to buy him for €20m + €5m in add-ons.

Amrabat started his loan spell at left back before moving into defensive midfield. His performances were not up to the mark, and he was soon dropped.

The 27-year-old had to wait until May for another run of starts. With Casemiro playing in central defence due to an injury crisis, Amrabat got the chance to impress manager Erik ten Hag.

After solid performances against Arsenal and Newcastle United, Amrabat was rewarded with a starting role in the FA Cup final, where his passing accuracy was 93 percent.

Casemiro was only on the bench against Manchester City and he was eventually left out of the squad after picking up a muscle injury during the warm-up before the final.

Amrabat reportedly wants another opportunity to prove his worth, having failed to secure adequate minutes under Ten Hag in the recent season.

However, United do not share the same opinion and are unconvinced despite his late-season form.

Amrabat, who was described as a ‘world-class‘ player by Morocco head coach Walid Regragui, is expected to return to Florence when his loan contract expires at the end of June.

Fiorentina sporting director Daniele Prade wants to keep him, but Galatasaray are pushing for his signature. Amrabat would be open to the prospect of playing in Turkey.

