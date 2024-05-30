Amos Murphy decides Manchester City’s 2023/24 end-of-season grades and best individual moments

In this week’s edition of his City Xtra column, Amos Murphy assesses every single Manchester City player’s 2023/24 performance this season, including their best moment.

And that’s that. Manchester City’s 2023/24 season is over!

Defeat against Manchester United in the FA Cup final represented a sour end to an otherwise historic campaign for Pep Guardiola’s men. On the back of a treble last season, few were expecting Manchester City to muster up the energy and go again.

For a chunk of the year, it looked like that would be the case. But a mammoth 23-game unbeaten streak to end the season saw Manchester City across the line in the Premier League, pipping Arsenal to the post yet again. Sorry, Mikel…

So to celebrate four in a row, here are the end-of-season grades for each player in the Manchester City squad, A+ to D, old school style, and highlighting the best individual moments for each star!

A stop-start season for Manchester City’s No.1 goalkeeper and one that could prove to be his last-ever as a Blue. Regardless, it was another solid outing – when not injured – with Ederson a key cog in the City machine.

Best moment: Four saves during Manchester City’s 0-1 win against Bournemouth in February.

Grade: B

Had it not been for his howler in the FA Cup final for Manchester United’s opener, it would’ve been hard to argue against an A+ grade. Alas, that save in the 85th minute against Tottenham Hotspur is the reason Manchester City can still call themselves Champions of England.

Best moment: Do we even need to say?

Grade: A

Easy to pass Scott Carson off as an irrelevance in Manchester City’s squad, but it’s clear his impact on the dressing room is immense. Maintaining (and pushing) that goalkeeper is a key asset for City.

Best moment: Celebrating yet another title without playing a game.

Grade: B

While Manuel Akanji’s mistake might’ve led to the Heung-min Son missed chance in the penultimate game of the Premier League season, it was the only foot the Swiss ace put wrong on an otherwise impeccable campaign.

A reminder, Akanji only cost City £15 million. Daylight robbery.

Best moment: MOTM display against Brentford.

Grade: A-

From one Ak’ to another, Nathan Ake – much like his partner in crime Manuel Akanji – shone once again this term. It was only during the final couple of months of the season that Ake fell out of the side, having picked up an injury during City’s goalless draw with Arsenal.

Otherwise another one of the main guys.

Best moment: Johan Cruyff-esque assist against Liverpool.

Grade: B+

Perhaps Manchester City’s most divisive player this season, Kyle Walker’s campaign has returned mixed reviews across the board. Granted, performances have been poor at times, but the Englishman still played a key role in City’s fourth consecutive Premier League title.

Best moment: Won the ball back for Rodri’s winner vs Sheffield United in August.

Grade: C+

Questions were being asked of Ruben Dias at the turn of the year, but the Portuguese international responded well and finished the season strong. Stepped up in the run-in when it mattered. Should’ve started the FA Cup final.

Best moment: Monster showing vs Fulham during the run-in.

Grade: B

A disappointing season for John Stones, given how impressive his 2022/23 campaign was. Just 16 appearances in the Premier League this season, but we’ll always have that iconic celebration in front of the away end at Anfield.

Best moment: Goal away at Anfield in the 1-1 draw

Grade: C

Josko Gvardi-goal… am I right?!

That pun might’ve been terrible, but the Croatian centre-back-turned-left-back certainly wasn’t this season. Probably the best £77 million flop in football history.

Best moment: Stunning goal away to Real Madrid.

Grade: A

Sergio Gomez, remember him? Pep Guardiola doesn’t. Still a lovely chap though.

Best moment: Assist for Haaland against Fulham at the Etihad Stadium.

Grade: C

Rico Lewis has probably played less than he’d have wished for this season, but that hasn’t stopped him from having an impact. Played a key role when Kyle Walker was out of the team around March and April time.

Best moment: Goal vs Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Grade: B-

Teacher’s pet with the grade to match. Exemplary student and a season to remember for Manchester City’s Champions League-winning goalscorer. There may not have been any Istanbul indulgences this time around, but it’s still a season to remember.

Best moment: Winning goal away to Sheffield United… can we talk about Rodri?

Grade: A+

Successfully plugging a gap when he joined from Chelsea in the summer, Mateo Kovacic can hold his head up high following his debut season. At just £30 million too, what’s not to love about the classy Croatian?

Best moment: Substitute appearance vs Liverpool when things were shaky.

Grade: B+

Unlike his fellow summer arrivals, Matheus Nunes didn’t have the impact he’d have been hoping for. Notching up just 31 appearances across all competitions, Nunes’ future hangs in the balance heading into the summer.

Best moment: Assist in City’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Grade: C

Another one of Manchester City’s long-term servants that could be out the door this summer, it wasn’t a vintage Bernardo Silva season, but he’s still among the best performers.

His campaign hinged on a 72 hour period when he missed a penalty in City’s Champions League quarter-final exit, only to score the winner that sent them to the FA Cup final a couple of days later.

Obrigado Bernardo!

Best moment: Chelsea FA Cup semi-final winner.

Grade: B+

What other player in world football could get injured in the first game of the season, undergo major hamstring surgery, and still end the campaign with 24 G/A contributions?

His powers might be waning a little, but Kevin De Bruyne is still among the best in the squad.

Best moment: Goal and an assist during City’s come-from-behind win at Newcastle.

Grade: A-

From the bits and Bobbs (wahey) we’ve seen from Oscar this year, it’s been promising. If grades were being handed out for a player’s chant, Bobb would take an A+. As for his on-pitch performances, it’s still strong.

Best moment: Scoring the goal from KDB’s assist away to Newcastle.

Grade: B-

Oh, what could’ve been. One of the best players during Manchester City’s treble run, Jack Grealish endured a campaign to forget this time around. From off-pitch issues to recurring injury problems, Grealish was dealt a rough hand. He’ll be hoping for a big season next year.

Best moment: Winning goal in the 2-1 win away to Luton Town.

Grade: C

It wasn’t always pretty from Jeremy Doku, but when he found form, wow, it was special.

The only player who came out of Manchester City’s FA Cup final defeat with any credit in the bank.

Best moment: Winning the penalty vs Tottenham away.

Grade: B+

Is there an individual accolade Phil Foden hasn’t snatched up this season?

With 27 goals and 12 assists for the term, it really was Phil Foden’s season.

Best moment: Performance vs Manchester United (both home and away), Aston Villa, Brentford or West Ham… take your pick.

Grade: A++

A much-criticised member of Manchester City’s squad this season, it’s easy to forget just how much Julian Alvarez has sacrificed himself for the team’s greater good.

Stepping in for De Bruyne when the Belgian was out injured, any season where an attacker returns 32 G/A from 54 appearances isn’t to be scoffed at.

Best moment: Winning goal against Newcastle at home in August.

Grade: B+

And finally, the much-talked-about Erling Haaland.

It’s a measure of Haaland’s ability and standards that the Norweigan has been looked down on for only netting 38 goals.

Signed to score goals, and with 90 to his name already in a Manchester City shirt, it’s safe to say the world’s best League Two striker has done just that.

Best moment: Brace away to Spurs in City’s nervy 2-0 win.

Grade: A