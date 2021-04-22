Amos, Lions sweep Washburn for first time since 2011

Apr. 22—When Missouri Southern softball fans look up "utility player" in the dictionary, they see Kara Amos' picture.

Amos certainly fulfilled that role on Wednesday afternoon as the Lions swept Washburn 9-5 and 6-3 at MSSU.

Amos had three hits and three runs batted in, and she secured the final two outs in the opening game. Then in the nightcap, she had another hit and run scored, and she pitched the final three innings for the save.

"I'm ready whenever the team needs me," said Amos, a freshman from Independence, Missouri. "I just do my job for them."

"Kara is a stud," Lions coach Hallie Blackney said. "You could probably put her anywhere ... she's a ballplayer and has a knack for getting things done. She's a true leader, too, a great student, does everything right off the field as well. We have a lot of really good people on this team, and it's paying off right now."

But Amos wasn't the only bright spot as the Lions (22-13-1, 13-6-1 MIAA) swept the Ichabods for the first time since 2011 and jumped from sixth place to fourth in the conference standings.

The first game saw pitcher Abby Atkin reach a milestone, a productive lineup pound 14 hits, and Leighton Withers tie a school record without taking the bat off her shoulder.

Then in second game, Sidnie Hurst's bases-loaded triple was the big blow as the Lions battled back for their fifth win in six games.

"It's really big," Amos said. "We come out here every game, just with the mindset of let's put runs on the board and play good defense. That's what we did today."

"We went (opposite field) really well against their pitching," Blackney said. "I'm just really pleased with the kids. Our communication between at-bats is really good amongst the girls. We adjust throughout the game, and we'll keep working. Every pitch we're trying to get better."

The Lions scored in every inning in the opener, and seven players contributed to their attack, including three hits and three RBI for Amos and two hits apiece for Yazmin Vargis, Makaila Leonhart, Josie Tofpi, Kristen Wade and Ashlynn Williams.

Withers was one of the Lions who didn't get a hit, but she was hit by a pitch three times to tie the Lions' single-game record set by Kelley Hale against Missouri Western on April 11, 1998. Withers has been plunked 10 times this season, one behind Hale's record.

Atkin (9-5) gave up eight hits and five runs in 6 1/3 innings, struck out one batter and walked none.

That strikeout made Atkin, a junior from Garden City, Missouri, the 12th Missouri Southern pitcher to reach 200 strikeouts, and it came in a key spot. She fanned Jenna Moore on a called third strike to end the top of the fourth with two runners on base and the Lions holding a 4-2 lead.

"Abby stepped up," Blackney said. "She's one of the kids who have been with me here for three years. The amount of growth she's done in the circle, I'm so proud of her. She handles her business in the classroom. She's a great person and has a bulldog mentality in the circle."

From there, the Lions expanded their lead on Tofpi's sacrifice fly in the fourth inning, Williams' RBI double and Vargas' infield hit in the fifth and Amos' two-run single to end a nine-pitch at-bat in the sixth.

Washburn's Ashton Friend hit a solo home run — a blast to straightaway center — in the first inning and a two-run single in the seventh, and Bri Francis had two hits and two RBI.

Doubles by Maddie Stipsits, Hadley Kerschen and Friend gave Washburn (23-8, 9-5) a 2-1 lead in the third inning of the nightcap.

The Lions loaded the bases in the fourth on a double by Withers, single by Williams and walk to Amos. Washburn's Jaycee Ginter (11-3) retired the next two hitters on a popup to third and a line drive back to the circle, bringing up Hurst.

Hurst lined Ginter's pitch to left field for a triple to clear the bases and give the Lions a 4-2 lead. Amos was thrown out at the plate but was allowed to score on obstruction by catcher Francis for blocking the plate.

"I've been hitting the ball solid all day, just not in the right spots," Hurst said. "I was struggling a little bit, so I was like this is my time to come through for my team. I told myself 'Don't settle. You're going to get a hit right here.' Just positive thoughts, and that's what I did."

"That kid has been working," Blackney said. "We've had her at first, we've had her at center. She had a year-long knee injury. She's gritty, she's feisty, she's been working and working, and it paid off today. I'm really proud of her."

Vargas followed with an infield hit to score Hurst. Vargas had two hits and two stolen bases, giving her 28 thefts for the season, tied for ninth most in MSSU history.

Bailey Lacy (8-2) allowed three runs and six hits in four innings, fanned four batters and walked one. Amos allowed one hit in three scoreless innings for her first save.

The Lions are home for a doubleheader against Emporia State at 2 p.m. Monday, two days later than originally scheduled.

