Amory's Williams signs with University of Memphis

Dec. 20—AMORY — Kobe Williams had his mind made up a while back on where he intended to play Division I football, but everything became a reality on Wednesday.

The Amory senior officially signed to continue his football career at the University of Memphis after verbally committing via Twitter back in June.

"I'm very thankful for all the schools that recruited me, but Memphis set an edge in numerous different ways, and my parents, coaches and I fully felt that Memphis was the best decision for me," Williams said. "It's truly a blessing because there are thousands of athletes across the country and state that would be happy to be in this position. I thank God for putting me in this position, and I can't wait to get on campus at the 901."

The 6-foot-5 offensive lineman received 25 total offers, 21 being Division I offers and four junior college offers.

In his senior year, Williams was also named to the second-team all-state list, while making First Team all-region and participating in the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star game last weekend.

"I'm really proud of Kobe's work ethic in the classroom and on the field," Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. "He was a leader up front this past season, and he's still really young in age. We think he's got a bright future, and he's going to get the best out of himself. Memphis is getting a total student-athlete, and I think he'll have a great career there."

Other signings

—Itawamba AHS offensive tackle Isaiah Autry signed with Oklahoma.

The 6-7, 300-pounder has been committed to the Sooners since April. He held more than 20 offers, including from Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

Autry is a cousin of Marcus Dupree, the former Oklahoma and NFL running back.

—Biggersville running back and safety Jathan Hatch signed with Louisville.

Hatch, who will hold a signing ceremony next month, has been committed to the Cardinals since June 19. He's coming off a huge senior season in which he led Biggersville to the Class 1A state title.

Hatch finished the season with 1,346 yards and 21 touchdowns rushing. He also had six touchdowns on special teams and five on defense.

—Starkville quarterback Trey Petty signed with Illinois.

He committed to the Illini in May. Petty had a strong senior season, being named Class 7A Mr. Football. He completed 63.9% of his passes for 2,414 yards and 26 touchdowns, plus he had 921 yards and 11 TDs rushing.