Amory's French signs with North Carolina football

Former Amory running back Charleston French has signed with North Carolina.

French, who played for Itawamba Community College last fall, announced his commitment on social media on Sunday. He signed during a visit to Chapel Hill this past weekend.

As a freshman for ICC, French rushed for 924 yards and eight touchdowns in nine games. He received NJCAA All-Region 23 honors after the season and was first-team All-MACCC.

French was a four-year starter at Amory. For his career, he racked up 5,610 yards and 61 touchdowns on the ground.

French is the first ICC player to sign with North Carolina. His father, Rufus French, played tight end for Ole Miss in the 1990s.

North Carolina went 8-5 last season, including a 4-4 mark in the ACC.