Amory preps for baseball season

Jan. 25—As Northeast Mississippi returns to normal after last week's snowfall, it's hard to believe, but high school baseball season is just around the corner.

Amory was the feel-good story of 2023, winning the Class 3A state title just months after a tornado ripped through the Panthers' town and destroyed their field. But with a move up to 4A and a handful of key players from last year graduating, Amory has its work cut out for itself.

"I'm not saying it's a rebuilding year, but it's not near as returning the experience," Amory baseball coach Chris Pace said. "We've got some guys that's got to fill some big shoes."

Jackson Howell and Braden Maranto are the major returners from last year's team. Pace likes his pitching staff, which includes Howell and Ace Rock.

"Pitching, we're just trying to throw strikes, give us a chance," Pace said. "As of right now, we feel pretty good we're going to be able to get in, throw some strikes and get some innings."

Amory has some spots open in its lineup heading into the season, and that will give everyone an opportunity to earn a role.

"Everything's open," Pace said. "That's what has been good for us at practice is competition every day. They know those spots are open and fighting for. We've got some older guys that we're looking at, and they're going to get their shots. There's a couple of younger guys, too, that's putting a push on."

Robertson's canceled

The annual Robertson's Sportswear Lady Challenge has been canceled.

Originally set for last Saturday, the all-girls basketball showcase was postponed a week due to the winter weather that blanketed the region. That weather led to numerous postponements, and most of the teams in the Robertson's field had to drop out to accommodate makeup games.

The tournament has been played every year since 1997.

"I hated it, but the weather won the battle this year," tournament organizer Darrell Robertson said. "It was the toughest decision I ever had to make."

Hotbed still on

The annual Hotbed Classic, on the other hand, is still a go.

The boys-only event is set for Saturday at New Albany. Ten games are on tap, starting with Myrtle versus Walnut at 8:30 a.m. Other notable games involving area teams include New Albany-Biggersville, South Pontotoc-Potts Camp and Ingomar-Amory.

There are several games featuring top teams from outside Northeast Mississippi. Yazoo City, last season's 4A state champ, will take on Tennessee team MHEA. Power Center Academy, also from Tennessee, will battle Madison Central.

And Bartlett, a 4A contender in Tennessee, will take on Alabama 3A power Cottage Hill Christian.

