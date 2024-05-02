Amorion Walker transfers back to Michigan football

Rumspringa is apparently over for Amorion Walker.

The Michigan football wide receiver-turned-cornerback was supposed to be the next big thing in Ann Arbor, but a mix between the learning curve and injuries precluded Walker from being an impact player in 2023. He surprised by transferring to Ole Miss following the national championship run, but apparently the grass isn’t always greener. Following spring ball in Oxford, the junior-to-be was set to be on the move again.

Walker re-entered the transfer portal last week and surprisingly, his original choice of school was his likely destination. That held true as Walker announced he’s coming back to the Wolverines.

Walker was only gone for one semester and will rejoin the team almost like he never left — save for the vast coaching changes. It’s unclear if he’ll remain at cornerback or if he’ll return to the offensive side of the ball, where he was originally recruited. Considering Michigan football has depth issues at both positions, either makes sense. He also could play both ways as was the original intention behind his position switch last spring.

