Amorim denies Liverpool deal

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim has denied verbally agreeing a deal to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Reports earlier this week claimed the Portuguese coach had provisionally agreed to move to Anfield this summer.

Amorim, 39, does not want the speculation to be a distraction during his side's title run-in.

"There's been no interview with any club, no agreement with any club," said Amorim. "This is the last time I'm going to talk about my future."

He added: "The only thing we all want is to be champions with Sporting. Nothing will change."