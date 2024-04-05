Amoore and Strack transfer from Virginia Tech to Kentucky following former coach

Blacksburg, VA — Two players coach Duffy will not have this coming season to Blacksburg have announced they are transferring to Kentucky and joining former Hokies head coach Kenny Brooks.

Australian all-American point guard Georgia Amoore who has one year of eligibility averaged 18.8 points and 6.9 assists per game this past season she will be joined by 6-foot-5 freshman center Clara Strack, who will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Strack who filled in while Liz Kitley missed the last 2 games with injury averaged 17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks for the Hokies’. Kentucky also landed 6-foot-3 JUCO transfer forward Amelia Hassett.

