Among U.S. stars, 16-year-old Lily Johannes scores in 3-0 win at Allianz Field

Alex Morgan and Rose Lavelle headlined the U.S. women’s national soccer team’s starting lineup in Tuesday’s friendly against South Korea at Allianz Field. Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman and Mallory Swanson were the super-charged subs off the bench — and that trio combined for a second-half goal.

But with head coach Emma Hayes starting her new era, it was 16-year-old debutant Lily Johannes who sealed the 3-0 win with a goal in the 82nd minute.

A rainbow of colorful ponchos among the announced 19,169 fans on a rainy night rose out of their seats at salute the most unlikely of goal scorers. The midfielder from Virginia and Dutch club Ajax is the third-youngest goalscorer in U.S. history.

“She is like the most mature 16-year-old I’ve ever met, ” said Lavelle, 29, who made her 100th appearance for the U.S. on Tuesday. “I feel like she is more mature than me, honestly. She has been so impressive.”

The USWNT improved its still-perfect stretch in St. Paul. The Americans are 6-0 at Allianz Field since 2019, including a 23-0 goal differential.

“We love Lily!” Crystal Dunn, 31, said. “She is so cool. I literally feel like if she wasn’t so young I’d be like best friends with her. I try not to encroach and get to crazy around her, like you are so ancient. I can’t hang out with you.”

Dunn, who scored the first goal Tuesday, introduced a waiting Johannes in the mixed zone. Johannes flashed her braces-filled teeth in a wide smile.

Players mobbed Johannes after she scored. “I’ve seen that, I’ve experienced that all week, to be honest with you,” Hayes said. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen an environment so embracing, so caring about everyone in it.

“She doesn’t look like a 16-year-old,” Hayes continued. “She knows what I think about her. I’ve really pushed and wanted her in the squad.”

It still might be tough for Johannsen to make Hayes’ 18-player squad for the Olympics, which begins with a match against Zambia on July 25 in Nice, France.

Briefly

Minnesota United head coach Eric Ramsay couldn’t make it to USWNT match at Allianz Field. He is at home on daddy duty with two young children. But his wife Sioned was planning to be at the game in St. Paul. Ramsay talked Tuesday about his connections with Hayes and others from when they overlapped at Chelsea in London. … MNUFC winger Sang Bin Jeong was in attendance to support his fellow South Koreans. He was mingling with members of the South Korean team inside Allianz Field post match. Jeong, 22, is working his way up to full senior status on the Korean team. … Loons forward Teemu Pukki, who hasn’t scored in MLS play since March 9, logged two goals for Finland in an 4-2 exhibition loss to Portugal in Lisbon on Tuesday.