Among first to work out for the Hornets, NC State guard begins path toward NBA dream

Jarkel Joiner has moved around rather frequently over the past few years, setting up shop in three different states.

The N.C. State product is hoping to find a permanent home relatively soon — one in an NBA City. Joiner, who just completed his lone season with the Wolfpack, was among the initial group of players the Charlotte Hornets brought in Tuesday as part of the franchise’s first pre-draft workout of the offseason.

It’s the latest step in Joiner’s whirlwind trek, a winding path to that carved stops in Bakersfield, Calif. and Oxford, Miss. before the 6-foot-1, 179-pound guard touched down in Raleigh over the summer.

“I was glad I ended up at N.C. State my last year,” Joiner said, still dressed in Hornets’ practice gear following the nearly-two hour session at the Novant Health Training Center. “It was a blessing. I had a great year, it was fun and I’m just looking forward to the journey to keep it going.”

Joiner, 24, was named second team All-ACC in his only season with the Wolfpack, ranking fourth in the conference in points per game (17.0) and free throw percentage (85.3). The 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game also ranked 12th, respectively, in the league.

Before enrolling at N.C. State, Joiner played two seasons at Cal State University Bakersfield prior to transferring to Ole Miss. Back home in Oxford, Miss., he led the team in scoring at 13.2 points per game and was also tops in assists, distributing 2.3 per game. That paved the way for him to be a key player in the Wolfpack’s makeover under coach Kevin Keatts.

Joiner helped propel N.C. State to its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2018, and although his shooting touch was off in the Wolfpack’s 72-63 loss to Creighton in the first round in March — he posted 13 points and made just six of 18 attempts — he can fill it up when he’s on. One of his best stretches of the season came in February, when he netted 29 points in consecutive games against Triangle rivals North Carolina and Wake Forest.

“It prepared me a lot,” Joiner said. “I feel like we ran a pro system, a lot of pick-and-rolls, played fast … the coaching staff prepared me for workouts like this. So, I’ve just got to keep it going.”

Teaming up in the backcourt alongside Terquavion Smith didn’t hurt, either. Smith was the conference’s top scorer and an All-ACC second team member, accolades that have the sophomore shooting guard among the draft’s top talents.

“Just playing with guys like Terquavion, night-in, night-out last year was fun,” Joiner said. “He’s a pro prospect and I’m looking forward to seeing him at summer league. Hopefully, I can catch up with him.”

If that happens, that would mean Joiner landed on a roster. He’s projected as either a late second-round pick or undrafted free agent, and said he has “two or three” other upcoming workouts scheduled with other teams.

Going through the session with the Hornets in front of the team’s brass gave Joiner a taste of what he’ll be up against over the next month-plus leading into the June 22 draft. It’s challenging, and he’s welcoming every bit of it.

“You’ve just got to be in shape,” Joiner said. “I feel like I’m in shape, but I’ve got to last through the whole hour. Got to keep my motor up throughout the whole hour. When I get back (home), that’s something I’ll train on and keep training.”