Among 0-2 teams, Bengals, Chargers and Browns have most hope for 2017

Fans of teams that are winless two weeks into the NFL season might be looking ahead to next year already. And history shows it's hard to blame them.

In the past decade, only 9.2 percent of the 83 franchises that began 0-2 rebounded to make the playoffs (a breakdown can be found here). Eight clubs are now facing those long odds in 2017, with the Giants (0-1) set to join the list depending on the outcome of Monday night’s home game against the Lions (1-0).

However, those squads can take solace in this: At least one 0-2 team in each of the past four seasons has overcome that slow start to make the playoffs.

Here is my ranking of the teams that have the best chances of doing so.

1. Cincinnati Bengals

Losses: Baltimore, 20-0; Houston, 13-9

What has gone wrong: The offense is so out of sorts that coordinator Ken Zampese became the NFL’s first coach fired in-season following last Thursday’s debacle against the Texans.

What has gone right: Defensive tackle Geno Atkins can again make the claim of being the league’s most dominant inside pass rusher. He is tied for second among NFL sack leaders with three.

Hottest seat: Andy Dalton. Some of the blame falls upon an offensive line that has yielded eight sacks, but it’s not the only reason Dalton’s touchdown-to-interception ratio (zero-to-four), completion percentage (54.5) and quarterback rating (47.5) are lousy. If the promotion of QBs coach Bill Lazor to offensive coordinator doesn't trigger improvement, the Bengals might give backup A.J. McCarron the chance to prove he can do better.

Reasons for optimism: The schedule levels out after Sunday’s trip to Green Bay that will likely drop Cincinnati to 0-3. Four of the next five games are against mediocre opposition in Cleveland (0-2), Buffalo (1-1), Indianapolis (0-2) and Jacksonville (1-1). The defense also will receive a huge boost when linebacker Vontaze Burfict returns from another NFL disciplinary suspension following the Packers game.

Reasons for pessimism: Pittsburgh (2-0) and Baltimore (2-0) are already separating themselves in the AFC North, and there’s reason to question whether coach Marvin Lewis is still getting through to his team.















2. Los Angeles Chargers

Losses: at Denver, 24-21; Miami, 19-17

What has gone wrong: New city. New head coach. Same old Chargers when it comes to imploding in the fourth quarter.

What has gone right: Philip Rivers is again playing at a high level after dipping in 2016. He ranks among the NFL’s top 10 quarterbacks in passer rating (106.4) and completion percentage (73.6) while also having thrown four touchdown passes with just one interception.

Hottest seat: Younghoe Koo. After besting incumbent kicker Josh Lambo in the preseason, Koo could be out of a job by the time you read this. The undrafted rookie had a field goal blocked that would have sent the Broncos game into overtime, and he missed a 44-yarder in the closing seconds against Miami.

Reason for optimism: The Chargers have lost twice by a total of five points, which is a far better showing than any of the NFL’s other winless teams.

Reason for pessimism: First-year head coach Anthony Lynn has to prove he can stop L.A.’s ongoing penchant for shoddy special teams and failing to come through in the clutch. The Chargers also must make hay in the NFL’s only division that features three undefeated clubs in Denver, Oakland and Kansas City, which visits Sunday.















3. Cleveland Browns

Losses: Pittsburgh, 21-18; at Baltimore, 24-10

What has gone wrong: Yes, DeShone Kizer is a rookie. That doesn't temper the fact that Cleveland continues to have far too many quarterbacking mistakes. The Browns have thrown more interceptions (five) than any other team while allowing the second-highest number of sacks (10) as Kizer takes his lumps learning how to read NFL defenses.

What has gone right: Cleveland’s defense already has shown signs of major improvement under new coordinator Gregg Williams. The Browns are surrendering almost 80 less yards a game (313.5) than last season despite being put in tough situations by offensive turnovers.

Hottest seat: Kenny Britt. One of of the shakiest offseason decisions made by Cleveland’s front office — and there are plenty of them in the past two years with Sashi Brown at the helm — was letting wide receiver Terrelle Pryor leave in free agency and signing Britt to a four-year, $32.5 million contract as his replacement. Britt has just two catches for 15 yards along with a critical drop against the Steelers.

Reason for optimism: Cleveland’s defense is good enough to help the Browns better their one-win total from 2016, especially when rookie defensive end Myles Garrett returns from his ankle injury in several weeks. Kizer also should continue to improve as he gains experience.

Reason for pessimism: Until they prove otherwise, the Browns are still the same ol’ Browns.











