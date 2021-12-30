Amon-Ra St. Brown wins NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month honors

There were a lot of impressive rookie performances in December, but none outshined Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. For his great month, St. Brown earned the NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month honors for December.

In Detroit’s four December games, St. Brown had 35 catches for 340 yards and three touchdowns. His game lines:

Week 13 – 10 catches, 86 yards and a touchdown

Week 14 – 8 catches, 73 yards

Week 15 – 8 catches, 90 yards and a touchdown

Week 16 – 9 catches, 91 yards and a touchdown

The Lions went 2-2 in the month after entering December at 0-10-1, and St. Brown’s eruption into a top target is not coincidental in the improvement in the win column.

His position coach, former NFL wideout Antwaan Randle-El, talked about St. Brown’s impressive progress this week.

“We’ve seen him continually take off in terms of his play and not just in the passing game,” Randle El said. “You’ve seen what he’s done in the run game in terms of blocking. He’s got better in his route-running and being more defined in it. And then when you do that, obviously to block the way you block, you are deserving of some more opportunities. And he’s been taking advantage of it.”

Related

Listen: Detroit Lions Podcast - 1 more win in the Lions?

Dallas LB Micah Parsons captured the defensive honors.