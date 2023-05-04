Amon-Ra St. Brown trashes on Bears fans watching the NFL draft

Amon-Ra St. Brown trashes on Bears fans at the NFL draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Amon-Ra St. Brown spoke his mind about Bears fans he saw sitting during the NFL draft.

During a podcast with his brother, Equanimeous, a receiver for the Chicago Bears, he attempted to expose the lackadaisical energy of Bears fans who sat in proximity to Lions fans.

"Worst fanbase ever. Like this (heads down), on their phones," Amon-Ra said. "Just tired. You see the Lions next to them. Just turnt, lit," said St. Brown. "They were standing up, and you guys were sitting down. That tells me everything."

Amon-Ra went on to deter each draft pick the Bears made, mentioning Darnell Wright, Gervon Dexter and Tyrique Stevenson as picks Equanimeous "can't be excited about."

However, like Equanimeous, Bears fans are rightfully excited about their draft. Even if the Lions executed a nationally-attentive draft, the Bears themselves filled roster gaps in the draft.

Here's the full list of players they selected.

