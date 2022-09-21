Amon-Ra St. Brown throws deserved shade at the Commanders and WR Dyami Brown

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St Brown can famously rattle off the names of all 16 wideouts selected before him in the 2021 NFL draft. St. Brown got to go head-to-head with one of those 16 on Sunday, and he took note of the competition.

Washington drafted Dyami Brown at No. 82 overall, 30 picks before the Lions landed St. Brown. While St. Brown was out there setting records in the Lions win, Brown played exactly one offensive snap for the Commanders.

You’d better believe St. Brown took note.

“I didn’t see him in the game much,” St. Brown told reporters after Wednesday’s practice. It was a clear shot at both Brown and the Commanders, proving the motivation and enmity from being overlooked in the draft still burns bright in the “Sun God”.

For the record, Brown has 12 receptions for 165 yards in his NFL career so far. That’s about six quarters of work for St. Brown in Detroit.

