Amon-Ra St. Brown talks to Mackenzie Salmon of USA TODAY Sports

NFL wide receiver Amon Ra-St. Brown collected a career-high 156 receiving yards in his most recent game with the Detroit Lions against the Los Angeles Chargers. It was his fourth consecutive 100-yard game.

He currently ranks eighth in the NFL in receiving yards with 821, and has four touchdowns.

“He’s a stud. He just continues to make plays. I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again, he is the most steady, reliable guy that you can find in this league,” said Lion head coach Dan Campbell.

St. Brown, the former USC Trojan and current Detroit Lion wideout, recently spoke with Mackenzie Salmon of USA TODAY Sports. St. Brown has had a career year. Last Sunday was possibly the best game of his NFL career.

Salmon, the host of “Sports Seriously,” asked St. Brown about whether the Lions have played their best ball of the year.

“We can always be better,” said St. Brown. “There is always room for improvement.”

