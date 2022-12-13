Amon-Ra St. Brown sets NFL’s combined receiving/rushing mark to start a career

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was touted for his versatility even as a draft prospect. Coming out of USC in the 2021 NFL draft, St. Brown was known to play all the WR spots (X, Y, Z) and even take some reps as a motion FB. He also got a few carries for the Trojans and showed he knew how to handle the ball.

So it’s no surprise that St. Brown has had a lot of success using his versatility in his first two seasons with the Lions. However, he’s proven to be the first player in NFL history to pull off one statistical pillar of multi-use weaponry.

St. Brown is the first to notch 150 career receptions and also top 150 rushing yards in his first 30 games. The “Sun God” hit exactly 150 rushing yards with his six-yard carry in the Week 14 win over the Minnesota Vikings. He’s pulled down 172 receptions in a Lions uniform.

Deebo Samuel of the 49ers came close, but he only made it to 139 receptions in his first 30 NFL games.

