Amon-Ra St. Brown sets Detroit Lions touchdown record in first half vs. Commanders

It might be a day of records for the Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown and in the first quarter he took down one of them.

Detroit's second-year receiver caught a 12-yard touchdown from Jared Goff late in the first quarter, the sixth consecutive game he's found the end zone dating back to last season and the most consecutive games with a touchdown reception in the organization's history.

The previous record was held by Herman Moore (1994) and Leon Hart (1951).

The touchdown put the Lions ahead 12-0 at the time, a lead that grew to 22-0 by halftime.

Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown scores a touchdown the against Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Ford Field, Sept. 11, 2022.

Earlier in the quarter, St. Brown had a 49-yard catch-and-run, the longest reception of his career.

As of the middle of the second quarter, St. Brown had six receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown. If he records eight receptions, St. Brown will tie the record for most consecutive games (eight) with at least eight catches, currently held by Michael Thomas and Antonio Brown.

No player in NFL history has ever had six consecutive games with at least eight receptions and a touchdown.

St. Brown, a fourth-round pick (112 overall) out of USC, had eight catches for 64 yards and a touchdown in a Week 1 loss to the Eagles. He finished his rookie season with 90 catches for 912 yards and six touchdowns (five receiving).

