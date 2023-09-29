Amon-Ra St. Brown scores big TD for Lions in prime-time win at Lambeau Field

Amon-Ra St. Brown is more than familiar with the atmosphere under the lights at historic Lambeau Field in Green Bay. He was ready to shine in the latest edition of NFL Thursday Night Football.

Amon-Ra St. Brown quietly had a red-hot start to the year, posting 275 receiving yards through three weeks. He entered Thursday night’s matchup with the Packers coming off of back-to-back 102-yard receiving games.

St. Brown was very efficient through NFL Week 3, catching 21 of his 27 targets at 13.1 yards per catch with a touchdown. He ranked ninth among all receivers in yards per route run—an efficiency metric from PFF. St. Brown’s average depth of target through three games was just eight yards, with Detroit wanting to get him the ball in space where he can make plays after the catch.

St. Brown made sure to continue to produce in a divisional battle versus the Packers. The Lions won in Green Bay this past January to knock the Packers out of the playoffs.

They picked up where they left off, dusting off the Pack 34-20 to take control of the NFC North. Jared Goff and St. Brown connected on a touchdown which helped the Lions win. After St. Brown’s touchdown, a Packer fan dumped beer on him.

We don’t know if the beer tasted good, but winning sure does.

