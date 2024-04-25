Amon-Ra St. Brown says the Lions were the one team he hoped wouldn't draft him

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown signed a lucrative contract extension on Wednesday, signaling just how far he's come since the day the Lions drafted him.

In fact, St. Brown considered everything about the 2021 NFL draft a major disappointment: He wasn't happy that he lasted until the fourth round, and he really wasn't happy that the Lions were the team to draft him.

"Three years ago, when I got that call at exactly this time, I told my brother [Equanimeous], 'If there's one team I don't want to go to, that's the Lions. Just, please, I don’t want to go to the Lions," St. Brown said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN. "I was happy but I was unhappy at the same time because I didn't want to come here. But looking back on it, it's for the best. I don't think there's another place where I could have done what I've done here, with the people that are around me, the coaches, my teammates, the fans, the city, the whole story of how everything has been going so far, I would pay for this if I could, to have this whole thing happen again. It's a perfect story."

And it's a story that will have several more chapters. This week's contract extension ensured that.