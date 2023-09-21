Amon-Ra St. Brown returns to practice on Thursday

Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown didn't practice on Wednesday with a toe injury, but it may not keep him out on Sunday.

St. Brown was back on the field for Thursday's practice, per multiple reporters on the scene.

One of the key members of Detroit’s offense, St. Brown has 12 catches for 173 yards with a touchdown so far this season. He's played 85 percent of the Lions’ offensive snaps.

But offensive linemen Taylor Decker, Halapoulivaati Vaiti, and Frank Ragnow are not practicing. Ragnow may be having a rest day, as he was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. Decker (ankle) and Vaitai (knee) did not practice with their respective injuries.

Running back David Montgomery (thigh) also remains sidelined.

Detroit’s full Thursday injury report will be released later today.