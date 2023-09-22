Amon-Ra St. Brown questionable, but intends to play vs. Falcons

Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Falcons. But he said on Friday that he's planning to play this week.

St. Brown is dealing with a bone bruise in his toe but feels he can play through it. He went through a similar injury in high school.

"It was sore after the game, I would say really sore, but it's been getting better every day," St. Brown said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. "I’m excited, I’m happy that it’s nothing too serious."

St. Brown was a full participant in Friday’s practice. He didn't participate on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday.

Receiver Josh Reynolds (groin) is also questionable, but he was a full participant on Friday and is likely to play.

Running back David Montgomery (thigh) is doubtful after he didn't practice this week.

Offensive tackle Taylor Decker (ankle), guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee), safety Kerby Joseph (hip), and defensive back Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring) are all out after they didn’t practice this week.